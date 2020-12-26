Health

COVID-19 second wave: HEWAN advocates investment in research, vaccine production

Appolonia Adeyemi

In order to effectively address health challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) has urged governments at all level to continuously fund research for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.
In a statement issued by HEWAN and signed by its President, Chioma Obinna and Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu, Secretary of the association, the group called on Nigerians to follow the guidelines provided by the federal and state governments, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on preventive and protective measures against the pandemic.
HEWAN is an umbrella body of all health/science reporters and editors (television, radio, print and online), in Nigeria, registered first as members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).
According to HEWAN, research effort is vital if Nigeria wants to end this pandemic and prevent future tragedies.
“The pace and impact of the spread of this virus is unprecedented,” they lamented.
HEWAN also wants the government to increase the number of testing centres across the country, which are currently inadequate, and mobilise human and material resources at its disposal to immediately stop the spread of the virus before it becomes too late as the WHO had warned.
Since the NCDC confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus now known as COVID-19 in the country, on February  27, the number of cases being recorded in Nigeria has continued to rise.
While acknowledging efforts made so far by the NCDC,  the Federal Government, state governments and other agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Obinna and Osuizigbo-Okechukwu said: “We strongly advocate that the Federal Government institute attractive welfare package and health insurance cover for health workers combating COVID-19 in the country.”
They added: “The welfare package must be well defined and spelt out in line with global standards.
“To have a fighting chance against COVID-19 and in treating those requiring intensive care, government  must invest adequately in the health sector to ensure that health workers are properly equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE)  such as gloves, masks, ventilator equipment, IV saline, and other medically critical supplies to ensure they can safely and appropriately care for patients with COVID-19.”
In addition, HEWAN demanded that all funds raised for the coronavirus fight should be judiciously used and also accounted for.

