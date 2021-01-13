COVID-19 second wave: PDP calls for ‘special dept’ to tackle pandemic

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the disbandment of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

In its place, the party called for “a convergence of experts in a special department under the purview of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC)” to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan decried what it described as “lack of commitment and proactiveness” by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to check the spate of the virus in the country and the escalating deaths arising from the spread of the pandemic.

The party noted that an increasing number of Nigerians have been endangered by the virus while a number of deaths including prominent Nigerians, are being recorded on daily basis.

PDP said the Buhari administration has remained lethargic with no concrete commitment for solution, and expressed shock that no budgetary provision was made “in the 2021 appropriation for the acquisition of essential therapeutics, including vaccines, even in the face of the heightened anxieties over the second wave of the pandemic in our nation”.

