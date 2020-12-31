COVID 19, Security Challenges: CAN begs Christians in Niger to cancel crossover vigil

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians in Niger State to cancel this year’s crossover night following the incessant banditry attacks and the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

The Niger State chapter of CAN lead by the state Chairman, Revd. (Dr.) Mathias Echioda, told all heads of blocks, local coordinators including youths and women leaders of all Christians denominations across the entire 25 local government areas of the state to adhere strictly to the appeal.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Assistant Secretary of CAN, Pastor Raphael Opawoye in Minna, Revd. Echioda appealed to Christian faithful to hold services on the Eve and on New Years’ day.

Accordingly, he said: “In view of the present security challenges in Nigeria, and our state in particular, I sincerely appeal to churches in Niger State not to hold this year’s crossover night.

“Do please circulate the message to all leaders, Ministers and Priests in your Churches and denomination; please observe the COVID 19 protocols and be security alert.”

He further thanked Christians for their understanding adding that, 2021 shall be a great and better year.

