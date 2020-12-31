Faith

COVID 19, Security Challenges: CAN begs Christians in Niger to cancel crossover vigil

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians in Niger State to cancel this year’s crossover night following the incessant banditry attacks and the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.
The Niger State chapter of CAN lead by the state Chairman, Revd. (Dr.) Mathias Echioda, told all heads of blocks, local coordinators including youths and women leaders of all Christians denominations across the entire 25 local government areas of the state to adhere strictly to the appeal.
In a statement made available to journalists by the Assistant Secretary of CAN, Pastor Raphael Opawoye in Minna, Revd. Echioda appealed to Christian faithful to hold services on the Eve and on New Years’ day.
Accordingly, he said: “In view of the present security challenges in Nigeria, and our state in particular, I sincerely appeal to churches in Niger State not to hold this year’s crossover night.
“Do please circulate the message to all leaders, Ministers and Priests in your Churches and denomination; please observe the COVID 19 protocols and be security alert.”
He further thanked Christians for their understanding adding that, 2021 shall be a great and better year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Marriage registry tax is illegal –Barrister Ezeala

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

While the controversy generated by government’s introduction of marriage registry tax has not abated, a legal practitioner, Barrister Chukwuma Ezeala, x-rays the contending issue between Statutory and Christian Marriages in the country, in this interview with journalists. Excerpts   What exactly is the bone of contention regarding statutory and Church marriages in Nigeria? Statutory marriage […]
Faith

Choose you today, whom to serve

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Joshua, the spiritual, political, and military leader of Israel who took over from Moses and eventually led them into the Promised Land knew the benefits accruable to whoever sincerely chooses to obey and serve the Almighty God, our creator.   Hence, no sooner had the people settled down in the Promised Land than he convening […]
Faith

10% tithing has been replaced in the Bible –Pastor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jonathan Leemam is an elder in Cheverly Baptist Church in suburban Washington, D.C., he is an Author.   His books and messages have blessed many people across the world. He has revealed that 10% has been replaced with another injunction in the New Testament.   He said that Christians should stop thinking about 10% because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica