COVID-19, security top agenda as Buhari attends ECOWAS meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, topmost on the agenda of the one-day meeting are issues bordering on the Coronavirus, security, economy and return to constitutional democracy in the Republic of Mali.

 

The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the Special Report on COVID-19 to be presented by Buhari, who was appointed the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19 during the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of ECOWAS on April 23, 2020.

 

As a Champion, the Nigerian leader was expected to coordinate the sub-regional response against the pandemic. In furtherance of that objective, under the supervision of the Champion, Nigerian Ministers of Health, Aviation and Finance were appointed Chairpersons of the Ministerial Coordination Committees on Health; Transport, Logistics and Trade; and Finance respectively.

 

The Summit will also receive a Special Report on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme to be presented by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), and President Alassane Ouattara, who is Chair of the West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA).

 

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, will present to the West African leaders, the 2020 Interim Report on activities of the sub-regional body including ECOWAS Vision 2050.

