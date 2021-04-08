COVID-19: Senate faults conversion of PTF to Steering Committee

The Senate Committee on Health, Thursday, expressed reservations over the recent conversion of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to a Steering Committee on the pandemic.

The lawmakers accused the Federal Government of taking the decision without the necessary consultations with the National Assembly.

The misgiving came same day the committee lambasted the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), for going on strike without due regards to the ongoing efforts made by the Federal Government towards meeting their demands.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe made the position of the committee known at a public hearing on the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, Adamawa State (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

Oloriegbe argued that the conversion of the PTF to a Steering Committee on COVID-19 should have spelt out the modalities of operations under the new dispensation.

However, in a memoranda submitted at the public hearing, the Federal Ministry of Health kicked against the proposed upgrading of a general hospital in Mubi, Adamawa State to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC), observing there was already a teaching hospital in the state.

