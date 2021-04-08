News

COVID-19: Senate faults conversion of PTF to Steering Committee

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Health, Thursday, expressed reservations over the recent conversion of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to a Steering Committee on the pandemic.
The lawmakers accused the Federal Government of taking the decision without the necessary consultations with the National Assembly.
The misgiving came same day the committee lambasted the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), for going on strike without due regards to the ongoing efforts made by the Federal Government towards meeting their demands.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe made the position of the committee known at a public hearing on the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, Adamawa State (Establishment) Bill, 2021.
Oloriegbe argued that the conversion of the PTF to a Steering Committee on COVID-19 should have spelt out the modalities of operations under the new dispensation.
However, in a memoranda submitted at the public hearing, the Federal Ministry of Health kicked against the proposed upgrading of a general hospital in Mubi, Adamawa State to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC), observing there was already a teaching hospital in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias. “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” […]
News

SERAP, 261 others drag NBC to court over ‘illegal’ N9m fine on media houses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 261 concerned Nigerians, comprising of civil society organisations and media groups, have dragged the Acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to court over the ‘illegal’ N9 million fine recently imposed […]
News

Insecurity: Reps summon Buhari over Borno massacre

Posted on Author Reporter

Philip Nyam, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and explain what he is doing in the face of the worsening insecurity situation in the country. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Satomi and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica