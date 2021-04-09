News

COVID-19: Senate faults conversion of PTF to steering c’ttee

…lambasts NARD over strike

The Senate Committee on Health, yesterday, expressed reservations over the recent conversion of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID – 19 to a Steering Committee on the pandemic. The lawmakers accused the Federal Government of taking the decision without the necessary consultations with the National Assembly.

The misgiving came same day the committee lambasted the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), for embarking on strike without due regards to the ongoing efforts made by the Federal Government towards meeting their demands. Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, made the position of the committee known at a public hearing on the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, Adamawa State (Establishment) Bill, 2021. Oloriegbe argued that the conversion of the PTF to a steering committee on COVID-19 should have spelt out the modalities of operations under the new dispensation. However, in a memoranda submitted at the public hearing, the Federal Ministry of Health kicked against the proposed upgrading of a general hospital in Mubi, Adamawa State to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC), observing there was already a teaching hospital in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, who represented the Minister of Health, said there was need for consultation with the Ministry before such bills seeking to establish or upgrade existing healthcare facilities were drafted and presented.

