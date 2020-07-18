COVID-19: Senate recommends 4-month travel ban for airport security violators

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, and others who flouts COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports. The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to adhere to the all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into any of Nigerian airport for at least four months, irrespective of what his/her decision(s) may be to travel.

Furthermore, such individuals they said should be blacklisted at all airports and exposed on social media, adding that this will serve as a deterrent to others. In a letter dated July 15 and addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, entitled: “Commendation on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at the airport,” the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said he would be delighted to see the same strategies being implemented at all other airports before they fully commence operations.

He said: “I write to commend you and your ministry on the good works you have done thus far in the preventive and protective measures put in place at the selected airports already opened for operation. “I must very quickly say that I am impressed by your proactive approach in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. I will be delighted to see the same strategies being implemented at all other airports before they fully commence operations. “It has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting.

“It has been reported that these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance.” While commending the federal government for the measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the airports, Adeyemi said the virus was no respecter of status or positions.

He added that in the face of health issues, everyone is equal and no individual should be allowed to jeopardise the health and safety of another. Adeyemi said: “In truth, public office holders, and highly placed individuals should be more concerned about the safety of the people. With position comes the burden of service”. “You would agree with me that the corona virus pandemic is one we must all take seriously particularly at this time. Set down guidelines proffered by the NCDC must be adhered to very strictly.” He, however, called on Sirika to continue the good work he has started, describing the COVID-19 as a global pandemic that should not be taken for granted.

