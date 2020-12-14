Metro & Crime

COVID-19: SGF’s relations test positive

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that some members of his household have tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Mustapha stated: “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID- 19 yesterday evening.

 

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres. “My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

 

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19. “As a family, we covet your prayers.

Please take responsibility for yourself and to protect our country.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

