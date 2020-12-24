News

COVID-19: Share palliatives if you want obedience to lockdown directives – Stakeholders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

As the world battles the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, stakeholders against the spread of the disease in Niger State have raised the alarm of the possibility of more Nigerians dying if governments at local, state and federal levels hoard palliatives from the people.

 

Among the stakeholders were religious leaders, health workers traditional leaders, market leaders and the media, among others.

 

Speaking during the interactive session, Ward Head of Fadikpe, Alhaji Danladi Musa Jibrin, said the government should do their best to ensure that the second wave of the disease does not get out of hand, adding that; “If government wants Nigerians to obey any lockdown directives, it must provide palliatives.”

 

Participants at a oneday COVID-19 Awareness and Prevention Programme organised by the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Niger USAID E-WASH in Minna yesterday, complained that during the first phase of the pandemic, many Nigerians suffered hunger and untold hardship as a result of the lockdown imposed by the government

Our Correspondent
