COVID-19: Single-day count of infections drops to 86, lowest in March

Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 infections dropped precipitously — with 86 new cases recorded across six states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT), on Sunday.

The fresh cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for March 21, 2021.

States with new infections are FCT (33), Lagos (28), Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (3), and Kaduna (1).

Sunday’s figure is the lowest reported in the country in the month of March. It also signifies a 23 percent decline from 112 COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday.

Also, 124 persons were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the infection. This includes 29 community recoveries in Lagos “managed in line with guidelines”.

With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 147,899.

No new death from COVID-19 complications was reported on Sunday.

Out of 161,737 persons that have contracted the coronavirus across Nigeria, 11,808 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

86 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-33

Lagos-28

Ondo-11

Kano-7

Akwa Ibom-3

Rivers-3

Kaduna-1

*161,737 confirmed

147,899 discharged

2,030 deaths

