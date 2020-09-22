COVID-19: Six months after, schools reopen

Public and private schools yesterday reopened in some states for first term of the 2020/2021 session after six months of closure due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Ogun State, schools opened for a new academic session with parents expressing worry over the safety of their children.

The state government had, two weeks ago, ordered the reopening of schools, almost six months after they were shut down as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The government, however, directed that school hours be staggered: Primary 1 to primary 3 – 8a.m. to 11a.m.; Primary 4 to Primary 6 -Noon to 3p.m.; JSS 1 to JSS3 – 8a.m. to 11a.m.; SS1 to SS3 -Noon to 3p.m.

When New Telegraph visited some schools in Abeokuta, the state capital, hundreds of students were seen at the entrances of their school premises with many of them flouting the COVID-19 protocols. Schools visited included African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta Grammar School,

Macjob Secondary School, Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, St. Peter’s Catholic School and Gateway Secondary School. It was observed that the majority of the students were not wearing their face masks while others did not observe social distancing.

There were inadequate provisions for water, soap, hand sanitizers and other materials for washing hands while there were no infrared thermometers for checking the temperature of the students. At the African Church Grammar School, a small bucket of water for hand washing was put at the entrance of the school for students numbering over 1,000.

Reacting to this, a parent, Mr. Segun Adelekan, expressed worry over the safety of students in schools, stressing that the reopening of schools might lead to a surge in the spread of the pandemic.

He said considering the high population of students in public schools, both government and school managements failed to prepare adequately for resumption of students.

Another parent, Mr. Ahmed Salau, also blamed the government for inadequate preparation for students’ resumption. He said: “If COVID-19 is real, I don’t think it is safe to reopen schools in this condition.

“Our government is not ready. We see how it works in the developed countries, but here, no measures have been put in place. When we came, the school management did not even sanitize hands of students and parents.”

However, a visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to some of the schools in Abeokuta saw some level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols on the part of the school administrators, especially with the use of infrared thermometer to check the temperature of students.

Others were provision of hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers as well as making face masks available to the students who were not putting them on, at the main entrance of the schools.

The state Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr. Samson Oyelere, told NAN that schools in the state had resumed fully, with teaching commencing immediately. In Osun State, the majority of schools complied with the Federal Government COVID-19 protocols.

NAN correspondent who monitored resumption of schools in Ile-Ife, Osun, observed compliance with the COVID-19 protocols of use of face masks and observance of social distancing in the schools visited.

The Principal, Anglican Central Government Middle School, Ilare, Ile-Ife, Mr. Rufus Ojedokun, commended the state government for the re-opening of schools. He described as impressive the turnout of students and teachers in schools, adding that over 90 per cent were in attendance.

He said that all the students came with their face masks and sanitizers from home, while the schools also provided for their students, staff and visitors to the schools. Also, the Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, urged primary school teachers to dedicate themselves to duties after seven months’ closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advice was given as primary schools in Ekiti State resumed for academic activities yesterday. Akinwumi called on the teachers to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by government to curb the spread of the virus in schools and other public places.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a state-wide broadcast, announced September 21 as date for re-opening of primary and secondary schools. The governor had specifically said students in SSS II, JSS III and Primary 6 would resume on September 21, while students in SSS I, JSS II and Primary 5 and Primary 4 would resume from September 28.

In Oyo State, public and private schools resumed yesterday with most of them complying strictly with COVID-19 protocols and government’s guidelines on staggered school hours. The schools had been closed since March, following the outbreak of COVID- 19 in the country.

In Ibadan, most schools complied with necessary guidelines, while students and pupils were wearing face masks and washing their hands before being allowed to enter their schools.

At Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School, Liberty Road, Ibadan, students in senior classes, who were to attend the afternoon session, were seen being sent back, with instruction that they should report back at noon.

Also, students without face masks were asked to go back home, while hand washing equipments were provided. The Head Teacher of Ansar-Ud-Deen Nursery and Primary School, Liberty Road, Mrs. Omowunmi Oladiti, said that they were running only the morning session, as the students’ population in the school was just 50.

The Principal, Ibadan Boys’ High School, Oke-Bola, Dr. Rashid Fasasi, said that the school authorities had held a meeting with both parents and teachers, ahead of the opening of the school.

The Vice Principal, Sacred Heart School, Mrs. Teresa Akinyode, said that the school was having a normal session; each class had not more than 20 pupils. She said: “The owners of private schools had a meeting prior to school reopening where we were instructed that if pupils were not more than 20 in a class, normal session could be observed.”

At Baptist Secondary School, Liberty Road, students were seen cleaning the school after several months of closure, even as they tried to maintain social distancing.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Olumide Akinpelu, said that the students would be taught on health and safety measures before resumption of normal classes.

Meanwhile, Oyo State government has warned head teachers of public primary schools against noncompliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, while it queried some schools that refused to comply with extant guidelines for resumption of schools.

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, gave the warning yesterday during a state-wide monitoring of schools in Ibadan. Government trained 2,454 head teachers on safe resumption of schools in Oyo State, penultimate week.

At some schools, Adeniran noted that the compliance level was not encouraging, while the team did not meet teachers in others. Pupils did not comply with extant guidelines of social distancing and use of face masks.

However, the team applauded the compliance level of some teachers and pupils to resumption guidelines. Adeniran told journalists after the inspection that government wanted to ensure total commitment to safety in schools. He said “We cannot afford to endanger the lives of our pupils and staff members.”

Schools visited were Methodist Primary School, Agbeni; Islamic Mission School, Yemetu; Ratibi Muslim School, Molete, St. Bredan’s Primary School, Kumapayi, Egbeda; Abadina Primary School, UI and St. Thomas Primary School I, II & III, Agbowo.

