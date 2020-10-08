COVID-19: Sokoto directs civil servants, teachers to resume ahead of students

The Sokoto State executive council yesterday directed all civil servants in the state, including teachers, to resume work today, October 8, 2020. This was part of the resolutions reached by the council after a meeting chaired by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

It will be recalled that the governor had on Monday directed the reopening of schools after months of closure due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The directive by the council for civil servants, teachers and other workers to resume four days before the students was to enable them prepare for seamless opening and commencement of operations.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, explained that the earlier resumption of civil servants and teachers was to enable them prepare the schools in accordance with COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and federal and state ministries of health.

Like this: Like Loading...