COVID-19: Sokoto, Plan International distribute PPEs to 108 health facilities

The Sokoto State government in collaboration with Plan International Nigeria (Global Affairs Canada funded project) at the weekend flagged off the distribution of COVID- 19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to 108 health facilities in 10 council areas of the state. Receiving the items, Chairman, Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 in the state,

Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, who is also the commissioner for health, thanked PlanInternationalforthesupport andassuredthem that the items would be of great help andwouldbeusedjudiciously.

Inname also expressed happiness with the work of Plan International in the state, where he commended the efforts of the state’s team leader and his subordinates.

He said it had been a while since the state recorded a COVID-19 case in the state and that there was no active case of the pandemic in the state at the moment.

He seized the opportunity to call on COVID-19 vaccine target groups to make sure they receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Earlier, the Programme Manager, Plan International, Malam Jumare Abdulazez, thanked the state government, particularly the Ministry of Health for the provision of enabling environment.

