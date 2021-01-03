COVID-19 spike: Adhere to protocols, guidelines-NMA tells Nigerians

Concerned about the spike in new coronavirus infections in the country, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan has appealed to Nigerians and Lagos residents in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Also, Adenekan in his New Year’s message issued Friday, underscored the imperative for the government and enforcement personnel at various levels to live up to the herculean task of ensuring that the protocols were adhered to.

His calls were contained in a statement titled ‘Reflecting on the Lessons of the Out- gone Year, 2020’. He blamed the spike in this second wave on the care free attitude of Nigerians and their sidestepping the needed protocols.

Adenekan said: “We must state with utmost sense of responsibility that the care free or nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian public towards the COVID-19 protocols (preventive/nonpharmaceutical measures) is largely responsible for the second wave of COVID-19.

No gainsaying that the lives of the frontlines, the Nigerian Medical and Dental Practitioners, and health workers in general, have been put at great risk with a sharp rise in the number of doctors who lost their lives to the dreaded viral disease recently,” he said.

