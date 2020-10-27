Business

COVID-19 spurs online remittances in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The closure of land borders on the continent, occasioned by the coronavirus(covid-19) pandemic, is pushing many African migrants towards digital transfer services, thereby fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, Reuters reported yesterday. According to the new agency, business is booming for the money transfer companies, despite predictions from the World Bank of a historic 20 per cent drop to $445 billion in remittances to poorer countries this year due to a pandemic-induced global economic slump.

“We saw an increase of transfers as the diaspora wanted to help their family,” said Patrick Roussel, who heads mobile financial services for the Middle East and Africa at French telecom company Orange – a dominant player in French-speaking Africa.

The pandemic gave remittance companies an advantage over their main competition in Africa: the sprawling informal networks of traders, bus drivers and travellers used by many migrants to send money home.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira weakens further to N475/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The naira dropped further to N475 per dollar on the parallel market yesterday from N472/$1 last Friday, as scarcity of foreign exchange, occasioned by the slump in oil prices continues to negatively impact the local currency.   Also, the local currency closed at N389.25 per dollar from N388.10/$1 earlier in the day at the Investors […]
Business

Macroeconomic instability fuels investors’ lack of confidence in equities market: PwC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says the macroeconomic instability in Nigeria, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility in commodity prices, has made investors and issuers lose confidence in the domestic equities market.   This was contained in its ‘Nigerian capital markets update- September 2020’ report. “Macroeconomic instability continues to fuel investor and issuer apathy in the equities […]
Business

COVID-19: ‘Insurers deserve more tax relief’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

An Edo State-based insurance practitioner, Mr Tella Adekunle, has advised the Federal Government to give tax holiday for insurance firms to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the sector.   Adekunle, who gave the advice in Benin, said that COVID- 19 had slowed down patronage on insurance products and interventions were needed to enable insurance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: