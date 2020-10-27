COVID-19 spurs online remittances in Africa

The closure of land borders on the continent, occasioned by the coronavirus(covid-19) pandemic, is pushing many African migrants towards digital transfer services, thereby fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, Reuters reported yesterday. According to the new agency, business is booming for the money transfer companies, despite predictions from the World Bank of a historic 20 per cent drop to $445 billion in remittances to poorer countries this year due to a pandemic-induced global economic slump.

“We saw an increase of transfers as the diaspora wanted to help their family,” said Patrick Roussel, who heads mobile financial services for the Middle East and Africa at French telecom company Orange – a dominant player in French-speaking Africa.

The pandemic gave remittance companies an advantage over their main competition in Africa: the sprawling informal networks of traders, bus drivers and travellers used by many migrants to send money home.

