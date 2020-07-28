COVID-19 stalls trial of Benue Deputy Speaker, Clerk over alleged N5.2m fraud

The Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi presided over by Justice Itodo has adjourned a fraud case allegedly involving the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji and the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena to October 14 this year, following reports that Adaji had tested positive to coronavirus.

The duo, according to a statement by the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N5.2 million financial scandal.

At the resumed sitting of the matter on Monday, counsel to the EFCC, George Chia-Yakua told the court that two of the prosecution witnesses were in court adding that he was ready to proceed with the matter.

However, Barnabas Iorheghem, holding brief for Sebastine Hon (SAN), counsel to the Deputy Speaker, informed the court that his client was not ready to proceed with the case.

“Our lead counsel, S. T Hon (SAN) called to inform me that the pandemic had affected his client (who is the Deputy Speaker and second defendant in this case) as he was tested positive for COVID-19, as a result of which the Clerk of the House (who is the first defendant) had been quarantined for 14 days,” he told the court.

He added that, it was in the interest of the public that the court was duly informed and an adjournment sought.

Counsel to Agena, S.E Irabor confirmed the report by Iorheghem, adding that, “being a principal officer of the House working closely with the Deputy Speaker, the Clerk was asked to be quarantined”.

