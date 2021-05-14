Business

COVID-19: Standard Bank to leverage Africa’s economic recovery

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Africa’s biggest lender sees opportunity in both its core South African market and the rest of the continent amid recovery from COVID-19. “South Africa is fiercely competitive,” Standard Bank Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer, Sim Tshabalala, said in an interview on Thursday. “Wehavetocontinue making investments,” he said.

The Johannesburgbased lender is also ready to take advantage of consolidation throughout Africa, where it has a presence in 20 countries, he said. According to Bloomberg News, Standard Bank has increasingly turned its focus outward in recent years, with Africa producing the fastest-growing parts of its business last year and contributing about a quarter of its total income.

“We are going to go where the returns are highest and the risks are lowest,” Tshabalala said. Geographically, Ethiopia and the West African Economic and Monetary Union — including Côte D’Ivoire, Mali and Senegal – are attractive, he said. The lender expects growth in South Africa to rebound by 4.6 per cent this year, Tshabalala said. While Standard Bank moves against steppedup competition in Africa and at home, it must also protect its talent as Absa Group Ltd. hunts for a new leader and other top executives. The sudden resignation of Absa’s former head, Daniel Mminele, has raised concerns around succession planning at South African companies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: NNPC seeks $1bn oil prepay to revamp PH refinery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC is in talks to raise around $1 billion in a prepayment with trading firms to refurbish its largest refining complex at Port Harcourt, seven sources familiar with the discussions said. If the financing is concluded, the long overdue rehabilitation of the refinery should reduce Nigeria’s hefty fuel import bill, […]
Business

FG raises agric credit guarantee fund to N50bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a move aimed at further improving output in the sector, the Federal Government has increased the share capital of the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme(ACGSF) to N50 billion from N3 billion, New Telegraph learnt yesterday.   According to a document entitled, “Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Act 2019,” seen by New Telegraph, the ACGSF […]
Business

UK ticket-holder claims £122m EuroMillions jackpot

Posted on Author Reporter

  A single UK ticket-holder has claimed Friday night’s £122m EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the fifth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history. They now have a “fortune which can make their dreams come true”, said Camelot’s winners’ advisor, Andy Carter. “What an Easter weekend for one lucky player,” he added. “We will now look to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica