COVID-19: Standard Bank to leverage Africa’s economic recovery

Africa’s biggest lender sees opportunity in both its core South African market and the rest of the continent amid recovery from COVID-19. “South Africa is fiercely competitive,” Standard Bank Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer, Sim Tshabalala, said in an interview on Thursday. “Wehavetocontinue making investments,” he said.

The Johannesburgbased lender is also ready to take advantage of consolidation throughout Africa, where it has a presence in 20 countries, he said. According to Bloomberg News, Standard Bank has increasingly turned its focus outward in recent years, with Africa producing the fastest-growing parts of its business last year and contributing about a quarter of its total income.

“We are going to go where the returns are highest and the risks are lowest,” Tshabalala said. Geographically, Ethiopia and the West African Economic and Monetary Union — including Côte D’Ivoire, Mali and Senegal – are attractive, he said. The lender expects growth in South Africa to rebound by 4.6 per cent this year, Tshabalala said. While Standard Bank moves against steppedup competition in Africa and at home, it must also protect its talent as Absa Group Ltd. hunts for a new leader and other top executives. The sudden resignation of Absa’s former head, Daniel Mminele, has raised concerns around succession planning at South African companies.

