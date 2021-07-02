News

COVID-19: ‘Sticking metals, bulbs lighting at jab site, a hoax’

Posted on

A top Virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori and a member of Indian Scientists COVID-19 Response Team, Dr. Subhojit Sen, have affirmed that what some ‘characters’ have been demonstrating in viral videos to the effect that vaccination injection point can light up bulbs and make metals stick, have no scientific backing. According to the duo, it was not true that metals including items such as keys, metal objects can stick to the vaccination injection site. Neither could the injection point light up a bulb, they stressed.

It will be recalled that some viral videos making the rounds on the social media had it that magnet, metal stick, keys, among others, stick at the site of where COVID-19 vaccine was injected into the body. Another video claimed that an electric bulb was lit when placed at the site of vaccination on the arm. Reacting to the video, Tomori said: “Yesterday, on NTA news, I stuck a coin and a key on my sweaty forehead, and it stayed. I also put a bit of ‘poundo yam’ on a key and stuck it on my head. I did not receive vaccines on my head. “Also when you get the vaccine about 0.5mg, it does not stay at the site of inoculation, but disperses through the whole body.

So, why will the phone not stick all over my body?” However, Tomori, who was the former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science (NAS), said a lot of people were now doing copycats of similar videos. He said: “It started with coins, then spoons, next electric bulbs. Now, it is the phone. Nobody knows what these people put on the part of their body to stick the car key, magnet, spanner, or even ‘panda’ silver spoon.”

Our Reporters

