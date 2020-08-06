COVID-19 still potent despite drop in cases – PTF

…says enforcement greatest challenge in fight against disease

The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has cautioned that despite the drop in the number of reported cases in the last few days, the disease still remained potent and dangerous.

Fielding questions from newsmen yesterday after the presentation of the body’s report to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Villa, the PTF’s chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, identified lack of enforcement of specified protocols as the main challenge limiting the success of the fight against the disease.

Although he declined to disclose the next step of the PTF until he gets approval from the President, Mustapha, who disclosed that Buhari showered them with commendations for what they have been able to achieve so far, hinted that the new intervention areas would be with movement, labour and industries and community activities.

Asked whether the low number of reported infections in the last few days and high number of patients discharged meant a victory over the pandemic, Mustapha said:

“No! If you noticed, as we celebrated those discharges, there’s also been a decrease in the testing. In the last couple of days, we tested just barely 2,000 across the nation, but we have a testing capacity of much more thousands than 2,000.

“Another reason: everybody is still in the Sallah mood, even the essential workers. Remember when I talked of fatigue, this is part of it. We’ve been doing this thing for the last three to four months. It gets to a point when you want to lay back and say we are already overcoming this. But I know that in the next couple of days, the testing will be rampant because people would have come out of the Sallah celebrations and come back to work; the subnationals and local governments will begin to go into the communities to search because this is the point at which you have to go into the local communities and begin to search. If you don’t do that, so much is happening as a result of the community transmission that has been cascading into the local communities that if you wait for it to present itself, it will present itself in a very explosive manner and we can get into a panic mode.

“We don’t want to have that. That is why we are encouraging the state governments to go into the local communities to ensure that they search for those infected with this virus, test them, if they are positive, isolate them and provide care for them.”

The SGF noted that the rate of COVID-19 infection had been on the increase globally in the last one month. According to him, “By the 4th of July, the number of infections globally was about 10 million but within a period of one month, from the 4th of July to 4th of August, there was an increase of almost eight million And the figure went up to 18 plus million.

“Similarly in Africa, by the 4th of July, we had about 300,000 infections but by 4 of August, it rose to over 800,000.

“Similarly in Nigeria, by the 4th of July, we had about 28,000 infections but by yesterday, we had about 44,000.”

On the challenges being faced by the PTF in the fight against the pandemic, Mustapha said: “It’s enforcement that has largely been lacking and my appeal is that the subnationals should ensure enforcement. As a matter of fact, when we listed some of our challenges, that was top on the list;lack of enforcement of even the regulations that have been put in place. As a result of signing the Quarantine Regulation, it’s a regulation, it’s a law, but you see, the issue of enforcement has been lacking and it’s not it’s not only in this area and like we keep saying most times that COVID-19 has exposed the weaknesses of our systems, all systems, not only the Nigerian system, even the American system, its inadequacies, despite its 300 years of democracy, have been exposed by COVID-19.”

The SGF noted that with what had been achieved so far, the reconstruction of the nation’s health infrastructure may have begun.

He said: “We are working hard to ensure that this month, the entire nation is covered with testing facilities. We are working with CACOVID and NNPC to ensure that before the end of this pandemic, we have at least a structure that can be defined as a proper molecular laboratory, a testing facility, an isolation facility, and an ICU facility integrated into one.”

