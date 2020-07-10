COVID-19 stimulus: Expert predicts loan repayment crisis

Following the approval of N2.3 trillion stimulus package via the Economic Sustainability Plan by the Federal Government as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by COVID-19, an economic analyst has warned of high degree of non-repayment when things normaslise.

Consequently, the analyst said this could brew insolvency in businesses in the long term since government only focused on the short term just for the country’s economy to rebound.

The analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Nigerians should be bracing for mass seizures of many MSMEs by Nigerian banks over loan repayment default.

The source explained that the human tragedy and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic had brought about surge in risk appetite in financial markets by business owners following palliative designed by the Federal Government and CBN to rescue affected businesses.

The analyst stated that this had created an apparent disconnect between financial markets and economic prospects as investors seem to be betting that a strong support from CBN would sustain a quick recovery even as economic data point to a deeper-than-expected downturn, as shown in the June 2020 World Economic Outlook Update, which showed that it would take a longer time for businesses to pick in some global economies.

For instance, the analyst disclosed that in the latest Global Financial Stability update, the tug of war between the real economy and financial markets and the risks involved were fundamentals with huge uncertainties about economic outlook and investors highly sensitive to COVID-19 developments.

Emphatically, he noted that debt levels were rising and potential credit losses resulting from insolvencies could test bank resilience in Nigeria and some countries in the emerging markets.

He said: “Some emerging market and frontier economies are facing refinancing risks, and lower-rated countries have started to regain access to markets only slowly.”

On the risk asset prices, the analyst stressed: “This divergence raises the specter of another correction in risk asset prices should investors’ attitude change, posing a threat to the recovery. A number of developments could trigger a decline in risk assets’ prices.

“The recession could be deeper and longer than currently anticipated by investors. There could be a second wave of infections, with ensuing containment measures.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the objectives of CBN’s N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility, he noted that it included cushioning the adverse effects of COVID-19 on households and MSMEs, support households and MSMEs whose economic activities have been significantly disrupted by the pandemic, stimulate credit to MSMEs to expand their productive capacity through equipment upgrade, and research and development.

Also, the analyst added that the loan limit for the CBN’s N50 loan showed that the loan amount shall be determined based on the activity, cash flow and industry/segment size of beneficiary, subject to a maximum of N25 million for SMEs and households (N3 million maximum).

While working capital shall be a maximum of 25 per cent of the average of the previous three years’ annual turnover (where the enterprise is not up to three years in operation, 25 per cent of the previous year’s turnover will suffice).

On interest rate, the analyst pointed out that according to the CBN guideline, interest rate under the intervention shall be five per cent per annum (all inclusive) up to 28th February 2021 and thereafter, the interest on the facility shall revert to nine per cent (all inclusive) as from 1st March 2021. But the term loan shall have a maximum tenor of not more than 3 years with, at least, one-year moratorium

Like this: Like Loading...