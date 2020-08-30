Business

COVID-19 support: CFAO offers N1m discount for Suzuki vehicles

CFAO Motors, sole distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria, has unveiled a special COVID-19 business support package for Suzuki vehicles to all corporate organisations in any part of the country. Suzuki is a Japanese auto brand which has been in existence for over 65 years and sold in different countries.

 

The General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf disclosed that “this package which is aimed at providing succor to corporate organisations because of the negative effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses, will offer N1million discount for some models of Suzuki vehicles within August 15 and September 30.”

 

With this package, corporate organisations are entitled to the N1million discount when they purchase any of these Suzuki models- Alto, Dzire or Ciaz within the given period.

 

All three models are suitable for corporate organisations as official vehicles for Executives or pool cars. The Suzuki Ciaz is a 1.5 litre engine luxury sized sedan; the Suzuki Dzire is a medium sized sedan with a 1.2 litre engine displacement, while the Alto is a small smart city car.

 

Since CFAO Motors secured the exclusive franchise for Suzuki vehicles in the country last year, it has unveiled a couple of mouth-watering packages and incentives for sales and after-sales Key among the packages is the Trade-in option which gives owners of vehicles the opportunity to trade in any brand of vehicle for a brand new Suzuki vehicle.

 

CFAO Motors is also partnering with major Nigerian banks to offer finance schemes. The company is also offering a water-tight service package which guarantees quality servicing, genuine spare parts as well as aftersales pick-up and drop off service in Lagos.

 

Aside Alto, Dzire and Ciaz, CFAO Motors also sells other reliable Suzuki models like the Jimny, Vitara, Swift, Baleno and the Ertiga. All Suzuki models are sold with a 3 years /100,000 kilometer warranty, and CFAO Motors offers test drives to prospective customers to experience

