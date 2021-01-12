COVID-19: Suspend NIN registration, NMA President tells FG

Musa Pam, Jos

National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah has called for the immediate suspension of the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Prof. Ujah stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the NMA Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State.

He condemned the way Nigerians are rushing to register and demanded that the Federal Government should suspend the NIN registration due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

“Why should the Federal Government contradict itself during the second wave of COVID-19? Why should we be talking about National identification Number when thousands rush to various centres crowded without social distancing, what is the urgency now? Let this exercise be suspended until when we properly handle the issue of COVID-19.

“If you go to NIN office here in Jos on Lamigo Road you will think it is a market – people are bunched without social distancing or wearing face masks,” he said.

Prof. Ujah also expressed his sadness over the refusal of the Federal Government to pay the inconvenience and hazard allowances to doctors who are on the frontline in battling COVID-19.

He noted that the government only paid the allowance for three months.

