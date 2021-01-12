Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Suspend NIN registration, NMA President tells FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah has called for the immediate suspension of the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
Prof. Ujah stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the NMA Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State.
He condemned the way Nigerians are rushing to register and demanded that the Federal Government should suspend the NIN registration due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
“Why should the Federal Government contradict itself during the second wave of COVID-19? Why should we be talking about National identification Number when thousands rush to various centres crowded without social distancing, what is the urgency now? Let this exercise be suspended until when we properly handle the issue of COVID-19.
“If you go to NIN office here in Jos on Lamigo Road you will think it is a market – people are bunched without social distancing or wearing face masks,” he said.
Prof. Ujah also expressed his sadness over the refusal of the Federal Government to pay the inconvenience and hazard allowances to doctors who are on the frontline in battling COVID-19.
He noted that the government only paid the allowance for three months.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 4 ritualists with human head in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Police Command on Wednesday arrested and paraded four suspected ritualists with a human head. It was learnt that the suspects exhumed and severed the head from Kanti village grave yard through Ibbi village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday, October 3 at about 8am. The four suspects, namely one […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Zamfara commissioner’s children, NSCDC officer, other abducted

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Gunmen have kidnapped two children of the former Zamfara State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Bello Dankande Gamji. The assailants also abducted two others one of who is an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) guarding house. During the attack on the former commissioner’s Gamji hometown in […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Lagos reopens recreational parks

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has reopened two of its recreational parks for public use after months of closure owing to coronavirus. The two parks reopened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park at Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park at Oregun, Ikeja. But the government restricted the occupancy limits of the parks to 150 people […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica