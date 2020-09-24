Health

COVID-19: Swiss hospitality school isolates 2,500 students

About 2,500 students of a prestigious Swiss hospitality school have been put in quarantine after a major outbreak of coronavirus following private parties there, according to regional authorities.
About 75% of the students at Lausanne’s EHL hospitality management school have been asked to stay at home, or not leave their on-campus accommodation, until 28 September, the authorities in Vaud region said in a statement.
“A number of outbreaks have been reported within different departments, making it impossible to introduce a more targeted lockdown than the 2,500 students involved,” the statement said.
EHL, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best hotel management schools, charges about 150,000 Swiss francs (£127,500) for its three-year bachelor programme for international students, reports The Guardian.
Switzerland’s elite hotel and catering schools draw students from around the globe, although they face increasing competition from cheaper alternatives in Asia and the Middle East.
One or more private student parties – held shortly before the regional authorities ordered the closure of all discos in Vaud – appear to be the source of the outbreaks, authorities said.
The regional authorities have also banned private gatherings of more than 100 people and made it mandatory to wear masks in all closed public spaces aside from shops with fewer than 10 people.
Switzerland, with a population of 8.5 million, fared comparatively well in the first coronavirus wave, despite its proximity to Italy, which was the centre of the pandemic in Europe for several months.
But, like several other European countries, it has experienced a resurgence in infections recently.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Alpine country has reported a total of 51,000 infections, 4,800 hospitalisations and 1,772 deaths.

