COVID-19: Tambuwal in self isolation

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has gone into self isolation following contact with some personalities who tested positive for COVID-19. Tambuwal, in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Sokoto, said the contact was made during the official trips he embarked on in the last few days. “During the trips, I was in close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been medically advised to go into self isolation.

“As a result, I have withdrawn from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020,” Tambuwal said. He said during his absence, the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Maniru Dan’iya, would conduct all official functions as laid down in the constitution.

“During this period, I will subject myself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” Tambuwal said. He urged residents to observe all the protocols laid down by the relevant health bodies in the prevention and management of COVID-19.

