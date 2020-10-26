News

COVID-19: Taraba tops as Lagos records no new case

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

There was no single confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lagos in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released Sunday night by the NCDC.
On Saturday, Lagos, which has 20,807 confirmed cases so far, logged 18 cases, out of the 48 reported.
But on Sunday, the state reported no new virus incident, although 800 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalised.
Out of the new 62 cases for the entire country, the north east state of Taraba dominated with 18 cases.
The uptick in the cases in the state appears surprising, as the state is one of the least affected by the virus.
So far it has 140 cases, including the 18 recorded on Sunday.
Ogun state logged 15 cases of the new 62, while the FCT Abuja, along with Kaduna, reported six each.
Overall, Nigeria now has a total of 61,992 confirmed infections, with 57,465 discharged.
The death toll also increased by one to reach 1,130, NCDC said.
According to NCDC: “Till date, 61992 cases have been confirmed, 57465 cases have been discharged and 1130 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”
BREAKDOWN
62 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

Taraba-18
Ogun-15
FCT-6
Kaduna-6
Katsina-4
Ondo-4
Ekiti-3
Rivers-3
Kano-1
Osun-1
Sokoto-1
*61,992 confirmed
57,465 discharged
1,130 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Buhari orders deployment of personnel in Zamfara

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the security agencies to deploy officials to Zamfara State in order to halt the escalation of insecurity in that state. This is as the state governor, Bello Matawalle, urged the President to intervene in the escalating security situation in the state following the scrap of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), […]
News

Reopening: Kebbi schools comply with COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Following directives given by both state and federal governments over reopening of schools, Kebbi State schools yesterday complied with the directives as they throw open their gates to receive students after a long period of lockdown occasioned COVID-19.   Our correspondents who visited some public and private schools across the state, gathered that the students […]
News

‘ll rally Edo royal fathers to secure our people, says Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Edo APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu has pledged to repair Governor Godwin Obaseki administration’s damaged relations with Edo royal fathers. He also promised to partner with Edo traditional rulers to secure the lives of Edo people, particularly in the rural areas.   “We are going to repair the relationship between the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: