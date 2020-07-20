News

COVID-19: Taskforce Storms Border Communities in Boki LGA for Active Case Search & Surveillance

The Honorable Commissioner for Health and Chairman Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce Dr. Betta Edu had earlier yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to BASHUA community in a bid to strengthen the rapid response team at the LGA level and carry out intensive COVID-19 case search. The commissioner who was in company of other team members said it was important to visit the border communities, engage with key stakeholders, distribute face mask, collect random samples and send to the reference lab for testing, adding that Boki is a high risk local Government since it shares a common boundary with Cameroon, which has recorded a good number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dr Edu who was seen entering into the community and collecting samples along side the state Disease surveillance Officers and rapid response team at LGA also use the opportunity to further sensitize the people on IPC preventive measures. She expressed satisfaction with the very high level of awareness of COVID-19 prevention amongst members of the communities and encouraged them to continue spreading the message to others in remote location. The team noted that there was no report of sudden death anywhere in Boki and people where not hospitalized neither were there reports of COVID-19 related symptoms within communities. However, the commissioner for health has charged team to intensify surveillance.

Meanwhile the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Dr Janet Ekpenyong thanked the people of BASHUA for welcoming the health team and assisting with, social mobilization in this active COVID-19 case search phase. She thanked the health workers for their activities that had yielded great results in the communities around Boki.

Speaking shortly after the Director General, was Prince Alfred Eshua, a member of the community who described Dr. Betta Edu as the best Commissioner in Nigeria following her performance and efficient way of handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He prayed for Gods continual guidance and blessings and also use the opportunity to thank His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ayade for appointing a vibrant woman as commissioner for health adding that this is the very first time in the history of the community a Commissioner for Health was visiting the community and going round the community to help the people live well and prevent the disease. Community chiefs and others were so pleased with the visit and thanked the Governor for the face mask and hand sanitizers distributed.

