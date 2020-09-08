News

COVID-19 teaches us to embrace God, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that COVID-19 has taught Nigerians including Lagos residents on the need to embrace and be closer to GOD just as revealed that he was just entering the church for the first time in six months following outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which led banning of worship centres.

 

The governor, who also said that the COVID-19 pan demic had shown limitations of man and the reality that people needed to pray, implored the people especially Christians to pray to God, serve and do their best for the growth of their respective faith.

 

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the second Session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Sanwo-Olu said COVID-19 had shown in reality that people needed to pray and therefore implored the people of Lagos State to continue to pray.

 

The governor stressed the need for Christians to pray and serve God, saying yesterday was his first day in over six months entered into “House of the Lord.’

 

He said: “Following the rude, unexpected and difficult events of COVID – 19 which we have all witnessed in Year 2020 beginning from early December 2019 in Wuhan city of China, there can be not better befitting theme for our Synod than to “Pray, Serve and Grow (Romans 12:11 says not lagging in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord.

 

“We are to pray in order to acknowledge our limitations as human beings because God remains sovereign. He remains the Supreme God; He knows it all and he is in charge of all circumstances we human beings might face.

 

“Service to the Lord is serving one another; it is about loving one another, supporting one another. Serving the Lord is serving one another in active ingredients of the work of our faith, which without one another, we are all dead as said James 2:17 ‘Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.’

