COVID-19: Telcos operators’ revenue hits N2.9trn

Telecommunications operating companies in Nigeria raked in a total of N2.9 trillion as revenue in 2020 as COVID-19 forced more Nigerians to depend on internet services.

The revenue was generated by mobile, fixed network operators, and Internet Service Providers, which include MTN, Airtel, Globacom, 9mobile, Ntel, and Smile Communications.

According to the annual industry report released yesterday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the 2020 figure represents a 14.5 per cent increase over N2.5 trillion recorded by the operators in 2019.

The increase in revenue was buoyed by the surge in data traffic in the wake of the pandemic as organisations embraced work-from-home.

“The year 2020 witnessed a significant surge in data usage as a result of the COVID-19. That perhaps reflected the industry performance for the year 2020 which challenged the global telecom industry generally and Nigerians particularly,” NCC stated in the report.

The Commission further disclosed that the number of internet subscribers increased from 135.7 million subscriptions as of March 2020 to 154.4 million subscriptions as of November 2020 representing an increase of 13.77 per cent.

The report indicated that data usage by Nigerians also increased from 147.5 terabytes (TB) to 196.1TB within the same period.

However, the operators spent less on infrastructure building in the year under review. According to the report, the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) of the operators declined by 19 per cent in 2020. It stood at N408 billion, a decline from N501.5 billion recorded in 2019.

The Commission noted that the decline was also connected to the global pandemic in the year. The report showed that the telecoms operators were able to build additional 2,965 base stations in the year, which brought the total number of telecom facilities to 36,998, from 34,033 record-ed as of December 2019. NCC’s record showed that a total of 3,396 base stations were built by the operators in 2019, which made the 2020 figure a decline.

According to the NCC report, Lagos State has benefitted the most from the operator’s investments in base stations as it had 5,686. Other states among top five beneficiaries include Ogun, with 1,834; Oyo, 1,761; Rivers, 1,720; FCT Abuja 1,495; and Edo with 1,270.

The operators’ inability to build more of the facility across the country due to financial constraints is seen as the cause of poor quality of service. However, while residents of Lagos with the largest infrastructure still experience service disruptions, service quality experience may be far worse in states like Yobe, Zamfara, Gombe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi.

According to NCC, these are the states with the least number of base stations. As of the end of 2020, Yobe State had only 248 base stations; Zamfara also had 248; Gombe 295; Jigawa got 329; while Ebonyi had 311.

An official of one of the operators, who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity, blamed the low infrastructure deployment in some of the northern states on the insurgency.

According to him, building the infrastructure is cost-intensive and the operators are wary of destructions that would lead to losses. “Don’t forget that the insurgents had blown up some base stations in the past in some of those states.

Apart from the cost, there is also the security concern, it would not make sense to risk the lives of people because you want to build infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCC noted that the Nigerian telecoms sector witnessed significant growth that impacted positively despite the recession brought about by the COVID-19.

According to the Commission, the sector lifted the economy out of recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing 12.45 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It added that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) also embraced massive investments in 4G rollout of services, which cul-

