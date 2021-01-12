Sports

COVID-19 TEST: NWFL postpones Week Five games

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Due to the inability of all the 14 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership clubs to meet up with the directives of the Secretariat on COVID-19 test for players and team officials, the board of the Nigeria Women Football League headed by Aisha Falode, has declared the postponement of Week Five matches in order to accommodate collation and validation of the COVID-19 test being conducted by the Premiership clubs.

 

“The NWFL do not want to take risk with any of the clubs going by the fresh wave of increased COVID-19 infections due to the new variants of the deadly disease which have left more people dead in Nigeria than before,” the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, said.

“We are currently verifying and validating results sent in by some of the 14 clubs not up to half of the clubs in the league.

“We are also going to verify the authenticity of the test centres sent in by the clubs from the Federal Ministry of Health and the relevant state’s Ministry of Health, going by the reports that some clubs are going to unapproved centres to conduct the test.

 

“Tests from unapproved centres will be rejected after verification and the clubs involved suspended from the league.

 

“The postponement of the league by one week is due to the tasking process of collation and validation.

 

Because of this, the board of the NWFL found it imperative to postpone the Week 5 matches to allow the Secretariat complete their job on the ongoing Covid-19 test on clubs concerned.

 

“The board has given enough time to the clubs to complete the test and send results with proof (pictures) from government approved test centres, to the Secretariat by mail and hard copies (original) on or before Friday 15th January 2021.”

 

The NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Faith Ben-Anuge, noted that the postponed Week 5 matches would now be played on Wednesday January 20

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ajibade joins Atletico Madrid

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rasheedat Ajibade has joined former Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal from Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes. Ajibade arrived at the Spanish club – her second move in Europe – after her contract with Avaldsnes ran out in December 2020. The Nigeria international joined Avaldsnes Idrettssenter on a two-year deal from Nigerian side Robo Queens […]
Sports

UEFA League: Bayern crush Chelsea, Barca survive Napoli scare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals after Robert Lewandowski inspired them to a crushing 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea. Having established a commanding 3-0 first leg lead at Stamford Bridge back in February, Bayern quickly made it 5-0 on aggregate when Lewandowski – from the penalty spot – and Ivan Perisic […]
Sports

Premier League drops Black Lives Matter slogan from players’ shirts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League players will no longer have the Black Lives Matter slogan on their shirts. Instead, shirts will feature a patch with the league’s own anti-racism campaign, No Room for Racism, when the competition gets underway again over the weekend, reports Sky Sports. Black Lives Matter (BLM) was added to kits when the season re-started in the summer, following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica