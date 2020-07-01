Education

COVID-19: There’s no basis for reopening schools – ASUU President

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, has faulted the move to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of schools nationwide.
But Prof Ogunyemi is not in support of the move, saying the Federal Government has not put in place safety measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
According to him, every strata of government has to be carried along in the move to reopen the learning centres.
“The ministry (Federal), state ministries, have responsibilities; state education boards have responsibilities, local education boards have responsibilities; the thing has to trickle down,” he said on Wednesday during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
“You don’t put something on nothing, and that is what we have been saying.
“The basis for reopening schools is not there yet. The government must go back to the drawing board. They have to put what they have to put in place before they open our schools.”
The ASUU leader claimed that “nobody is talking about tertiary institutions,” but admitted that “one way or the other, we will come to talk about it.”
He also lamented that classes at all levels in public schools are congested and wondered how social distancing will be observed.
“We are saying they need to go back to the drawing board,” he restated.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

137 indigent students benefit from lawmaker’s SSCE registration fees

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

  S ome 137 indigent students in Akoko Edo Constituency 1 of Edo State have become beneficiaries of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) registration fees paid by Hon. Yekoni Idaiye, a member of the state House of Assembly.     According the lawmaker, the gesture was part of his contributions towards uplifting […]
Education

UNILAG seeks support for projects, students, others

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…as varsity ranked third on Forbes’ entrepreneurial skills in Africa A call has gone to stakeholders and friends of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to key into the Vice-Chancellor’s vision: “Picking a Project, Programme or Student” for the promotion of excellence. This is as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who made the call, said that […]
Education

NANS drags poly rector to EFCC, ICPC over alleged fraud

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta 

*I’m ready for probe, says Aluko The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).   The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: