COVID-19 third wave: PSC puts six states, FCT on red alert

…Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau affected

*Recommends preventive measures for safe Eid celebration

The confirmed presence in the country of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 has prompted the Federal Government to placed six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic.

In statement released late Saturday and signed by Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, said the move was also due to the rising number of infections and hospitalizations in the country.

According to the statement the affected states are: Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT.

The release further said: “The PSC, however, warns that all states of the Federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant. These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.

“The PSC shall continue to minimize the risk of importation of Variants of Concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travelers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

“The PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“It, however, urges all state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential for wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

“The PSC, therefore, recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration:

a) Decentralization of Eid Prayer to neighborhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor);

b) Suspension of Durbar activities; and

c) Observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings.

“Nigerians and all Residents are reminded to stay safe, always.”

