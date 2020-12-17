COVID-19 tops Nigerians’ 2020 Google search

The most searched for information by Nigerians on Google this year is coronavirus. The search engine company revealed this in its ‘2020 Year in Search’ report, showing what the world, and Nigerians, searched for, asked about, listened to and watched in 2020.

“Google’s 2020 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year. Just as search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. From overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries,” the company stated in the report. According to Google, “coronoavirus was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists.

Pandemic notwithstanding, Nigerians interest in celebrities, music, movies, and TV shows showed itself strongly again in this year’s Year in Search lists. The report revealed that the top 10 questions asked by Nigerians on Google this year include, ‘Who is the new President of America?; ‘When is school resuming in Nigeria?’; “How to make hand sanitiser’; Who is George Floyd?’; ‘How to make face mask’; ‘Who is Joe Biden?’; ‘Who is Laycon?’; ‘How to make cake’; ‘Who is Aisha Yesufu?’ ‘How to make bread.’

