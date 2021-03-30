Business

COVID-19: Total deepens intervention with $3.2m

Total E&P Nigeria Limited has highlighted its COVID- 19 interventions, which complemented government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

 

The company at an interactive session with the media at the weekend explained that it made massive interventions because it sees Nigeria as home and likes to identify with communities where it operates.

 

Total explained that it was part of the NNPC led endeavour that donated N21 billion to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 effort. Leading the session, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Services, Mr. Abiodun Afolabi, added that Total’s contribution was $3.2 million (N1.2 billion).

 

“From the N1.2 billion contribution, Total is building two emergency and infectious diseases hospitals, one each in Maiduguri and Katsina, in addition to two diagnostics centres, one each in Minna and Damaturu,” he said.

 

Total was keen on the sustainability of projects and its interventions; that is why the company prefers to complete programmes and projects before talking about them.

 

“For us, it is not a shortterm aim; what we are doing is for the long term. We want to see that what we are doing is sustainable. Our own is not just to deliver and walk away, we donate and follow up to see that what we have given has brought value or the envisaged impact,” Mr Afolabi said.

