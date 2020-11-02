COVID-19: Total’s multi-billion naira assets sale threatened

The ongoing confidential sale of Total downstream’s multibillion naira assets in Nigeria is under threat as the assets are now caught in the web of COVID-19 effects, which sank their Year-on- Year (YoY) losses to -35.41 per cent.

New Telegraph gathered at the weekend that N117.36 billion, being a -35.41 per cent YoY downstream loss, contained in the French oil supermajor’s financials sighted at the weekend, was a reflection of an unhealthy business that is already altering negotiation dynamics for the asset’s sale.

Total is the only oil supermajor which still operates in Nigeria’s downstream sector after the April 2017 sale of 60 per cent stakes in Mobil Oil, a downstream asset of ExxonMobil, to NIPCO Plc.

“The downstream premium, which has been the subject of negotiation between the French oil multinational and prospective buyers, has seriously been drowned by novel coronavirus,” a source very close to the deal told this newspaper.

“Expectedly, the ongoing confidential sale of the assets, which started almost immediately after Exxon- Mobil was caught in the web of COVID-19 and the effects this has on the global oil industry, is much likely to alter the dynamics for the negotiation, specifically a lot of areas where accord were initially reached between representatives and lawyers of the prospective seller and the prospective investors.

“For instance, all the oil supermajors, like Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and Eni, have been badly hit with many digging a long knife in their staff strength and investments outlooks,” he said. A senior official of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who craved anonymity based on confidentiality of the deal, corroborated this view. “Several meetings have been held in Paris and other parts of Europe, in America and in Abuja and Lagos before COVID-19 outbreak, but a lot of gains recorded then in terms of agreement on terms are being threatened after COVID-19,” he said.

The company, for instance, shed a whopping N70.13 billion revenue in the first nine months of 2020 compared to revenues it made during same period last year. Total Plc. reported revenue of N151.71 billion in 2020 9M (nine months) compared to N221.84 billion in the same period of 2019.

The key highlights for 2020 9M showed that revenue decreased to N151.71 billion, -31.61 per cent. Another highlight, which shows direct impact on the sale of downstream assets, is that revenue from petroleum products decreased to N117.36 billion, -35.41 per cent YoY.

Also, the revenue from lubricants and others decreased to N35.87 billion, -10.66 per cent YoY.

Like this: Like Loading...