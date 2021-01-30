COVID-19: Tourism group seeks minister’s support

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for the private sector operators in tourism, has decried the lack of support for the sector since last year, calling on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the sector.

This is coming as operators in the hospitality, tourism and creative industry of the economy continue to face tough times with many businesses shut down and losses recorded by others as a result of COVID-19.

In a letter dated January 25, and signed by its President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, and titled: ‘RE: Request for urgent support for the hospitality, tourism and creative industry: Second wave of COVID-19’, the federation bemoaned the neglect of the sector and its members.

The Federation argued that whereas other sectors of the economy, including aviation and agriculture, have benefited from the financial palliatives from the Federal Government through the economic sustainability committee headed the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and even by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) none was extended to tourism and its operators.

