COVID-19: Tourists’ influx to J-K’s Pahalgam, Anantnag increases

Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India, visitors’ influx to several tourist spots in the Pahalgam area in Anantnag is gradually on the rise. This indicates that more tourists will visit Pahalgam to enjoy its mesmerizing beauty. Director of Tourism in Kashmir State, G. N. Itoo, said: “Pahalgam has got great potential in tourism, because of adventure tourism and rafting. In fact, over 12,500 poor people in this area are dependent on tourism to earn a living. “I am very happy that Kashmir has become a favourite destination for tourists worldwide. We should give credit to the government for efficiently managing the COVID-19 crisis, which was followed by improvement of infrastructure and mobilising when we opened up the destinations.

“Tourism has actually picked up because in the last three months, over 25,000 domestic tourists and one lakh local tourists have enjoyed all the district destinations, mainly Pahalgam and Gulmarg.” A tourist, who gave his name as Ketan, said: “This is the first time for me to come to Srinagar.

I have stayed in Srinagar for two days and today I’m in Pahalgam. It is a great experience. The experience of horse riding felt very good. I am happy and I’m enjoying the trip. “I urge all travel lovers to come here. The place is very nice and the people here are very nice. They have a lot of respect, be it at a hotel or just passers-by, they treat visitors with so much love and respect.” Preeti Verma, another tourist, said: “I had heard a lot about this place, people are very nice here. Just like the beauty of Kashmir, people here are also beautiful. I had long wanted to see snowfall. I am very happy… I had high expectations; Pahalgam gave me over and above my expectations.”

