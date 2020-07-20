COVId-19: Tragic moment for retirees

With the Coronavirus pandemic still ravaging countries globally, and some countries mulling a second round of lockdown, the growing fear for the elderly and vulnerable has remained palpable even with all the protocols and precautions required to keep the virus at distance away carefully adhered to. Sunday Ojeme reports

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and its attendant tragic results, the victims have remained largely the aged made up of mostly pensioners.

Although some people in their middle ages and children have also fallen victims to the pandemic, which has claimed over 100,000 people globally, the life of pensioners, especially those with underlying ailments remains more in danger.

At the early stage of the outbreak, the United States and Europe, mainly Italy, Spain, Germany among others, had the highest reports of deaths made up of the elderly from the pandemic.

A quick research within the period of the outbreak revealed that survival for those with underlying health issues, a development common with the old, was very remote.

While Nigeria had privileged information on this to prepare its pensioners and others against such an impending disaster, the obvious realities on ground then and even now indicate that ailing and aging pensioners are still on their own.

As at last week Thursday, Nigeria had recorded 34,854 confirmed cases, with 14,292 treated and discharged and 769 deaths.

Although specific information as regard the most affected age group, it is, however, certain that the most affected are the elderly from 60 and above followed by those with underlying ailments.

So far, even though the federal and state government as well as private organizations are clamoring to curtail the spread and treat confirmed cases by setting up isolation centres across the country, current demographic analysis of events however, shows that the elderly are not being given special recognition despite their vulnerability to the pandemic other than the general campaign for everyone to adhere to the National Centre for Disease Control protocols.

Outcry Frustrated by the development that was worsened by lockdown, pensioners under their umbrella, Nigerian Union of Pensioners [NUP], had cried out for the Federal Government to include them in its plans for palliatives.

Their cry, which was not necessary if the government had them in mind, came following the pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari to expand the palliative to additional one million poor Nigerians.

Whereas, special intervention funds and credit facilities have been put in place by government through the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as various donations for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises [SMEs] as well as households, no special arrangement has been made in all of this for pensioners even as they face the daily hazards and hustles alongside able bodied youths.

A statement by the General Secretary, NUP, Elder Actor Zal, to draw government’s attention to their plight at the early stage of the outbreak, said senior citizens should be given priority among the beneficiaries of palliative as they are the most vulnerable to the COVID- 19 pandemic due to their old age.

Elder Zal appealed to President Buhari through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to think first of the pensioners shortly before the distribution of palliatives.

The union also appealed for the government to liaise with its national secretariat in Abuja to ensure proper identification of genuine pensioners through her state and local government offices.

“The Nigeria union of pensioners (NUP) national headquarters has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to include Nigerian pensioners as beneficiaries in the palliatives to the vulnerable Nigerians, to cushion the effects of the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pensioners.

“Pensioners are one of the most vulnerable in the country and therefore appealed to the presidential Task Force on COVID -19 to liaise with the union on how to get the palliative distribution to the real pensioners in all the nooks and crannies of the country.”

The NUP further said that her members cut across all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja, as well as in all the 774 local governments in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the union is well entrenched to ensure the distribution of the palliatives to their members at the grassroots with limited hitch,” the statement added.

The union said it had also written to the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),

Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruk, on the imperative of including the pensioners in the palliative.

Even with the pensioners practically making known their frustration in getting palliatives from the government, nothing much appears to have been done in this regard.

Miserably palliatives

More frustrating is the fact that apart from some distribution centres where only young and able bodied men and women have the energy to scramble for palliatives as revealed through social media, what have gone out to Community Development Associations [CDAs] for homes are nothing short of an embarrassment.

More disappointing too was the fact that while institutions, public and private, are advising those they deal with on the need to adhere to instructions by the World Health Organisation [WHO] and the Nigerian Council for Disease Control [NCDC], the pensioners appear to be on their own.

The situation is daily becoming scary for everybody, especially the old and fragile as the currently does not have enough ventilators if the worst happens.

Vulnerability

According to an online publication, Vox, older people and people with chronic illness are at greater risk, and how it is responded to affects everyone.

The report noted that even before coronavirus reached more than 100 countries around the world, early data from China — where the outbreak started suggested that older adults were the most vulnerable to the worst effects of the disease.

“Now, that data, along with emerging research from Italy — the second-most-affected country in the world — is showing just how dangerous Covid-19 is for older people, and others with with heart, lung, and immunological conditions.

“In Italy, a country with one of the world’s oldest populations, a March 4 analysis by the national health institute found that of the 105 patients, who died from the virus, the average age was 81.

This put a 20-year gap between the average age of people who tested positive for the virus and the deceased, the institute said.

An ICU physician in Lombardy — the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak — was reported to have said that there had been only two deaths of people under the age of 50.

“This finding squared with some of the other best data on the risks of the new respiratory disease, from China’s Center for Disease Control.

In a late February report, researchers looked at the first 72,314 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 and discovered a huge variation in the case fatality rate by age group.

In short, the disease appears to be deadlier in people with each passing decade. “The lessons we learn from older patients could help us treat and prevent the spread.

That makes it all the more important to understand the variables that put older adults at greatest risk so we can develop a strategy to protect society as a whole,” the report noted. So far, cases in Nigeria are rising steadily while the vaccine required to end the tragic scourge is not yet in sight.

As part of the measures so far put in place, the Federal Government has insistently appealed to Nigerians to adhere to proven guidelines to curb the spread in the country.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health, for instance, advised that it was very risky to treat COVID-19 patients in private hospitals or at home, adding that affected persons should contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its toll free lines.

Although the inter state lockdown has been lifted even with local airspace opened, the minister said that non-essential travels should be postponed, adding that testing was not enough if persons tested positive were not isolated and treated.

Last line

No doubt, although some Nigerians are still taking risks by flouting rules laid down to contain the pandemic, progress has, however. been made in the area of creating awareness by the government.

However, while the government is putting things in place to ensure minimal deaths in case of amplified outbreak, it should give special attention to pensioners and the aged by channeling their palliatives to them through their various associations.

