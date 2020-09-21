COVID-19: Transcorp Hotels halts expansion plans

Citing the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the hotels and hospitality industry, Transcorp Hotels Plc has said that its expansion plans, including the setting up of new hotels in Lagos and Port Harcourt, have been temporarily suspended until the business environment improves.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Transcorp Hotels, Ms. Dupe Olusola, who announced this during an online media briefing, said the decision was part of measures to reduce its operating costs and sustain business continuity. She said the hotel was diversifying its portfolio and reducing its workforce as part of its cost recovery initiatives.

The Transcorp Hotels boss said that although the management of the hotel started the year on an optimistic note, with about 40-47 per cent occupancy rate in January and February, it never anticipated that the pandemic would have such a devastating impact on the economy.

She stated that in spite of the outbreak of the disease, which resulted in the partial lockdown imposed by the government, the management of the hotel managed to sustain the 100 per cent payment of staff monthly salary of over N2 billion between January and April.

However, according to her, between April and May, the management was faced with the dilemma of either shutting down the business completely and sacking workers, as patronage dropped drastically to less than five per cent.

Specifically, she disclosed that room occupancy has not risen above 17 per of the hotel’s 677 rooms since the outbreak of the pandemic, adding that the financial position was further worsened by the total cancelation of the event bookings the hotel had for the rest of the year since April.

Noting that the hotel has suffered cumulative business losses of N4.9 billion and decline in revenue of N9.4 billion since March when the pandemic began to take its toll on hotel business in Nigeria, she said the management of the hotel cannot continue to sustain over 1,000 permanent and over 500 contract staff.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the business is like nothing the company has ever witnessed. The hotel and hospitality industry in Nigeria has never faced a crisis that brought travel to a standstill, including the Ebola Virus Outbreak of 2014 and the recession of 2015.

