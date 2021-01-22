COVID-19: TRCN to equip teachers for present, future emergencies

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has concluded arrangements to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers to ensure continuous learning during future and present emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who made this known while addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said that to that effect, the council was hosting its first edition of the National Conference of Registered Teachers to chart an effective safe teaching system amid the COVID-19 pandemic and any other emergency. The conference, organised in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Office (UNESCO) regional office, would attract various resource persons, including Ms. Folawe Omikunle, of Teach for Nigeria, Prof Wale Olatukun, a former winner of Maltina Teacher of the Year project, among several others.

Ajiboye, who noted that already, about 400,000 teachers and education practitioners had registered for the online conference, which had as its theme; ‘Teaching and Learning in the Context of COVID-19 and other Emergencies; Implication for Teachers’ Professional Development,’ noted that the 2.2 million registered teachers in the country were all expected to take advantage of the conference to further equip themselves in the new normal. According to him, the conference would ensure a community of practice for teachers, where ideas of various subjects would be shared among subject teachers to enable them learn new skills and effective methods to make teaching and learning easier. He said: “COVID-19 brought with it a lot of challenges in the education system and all the other aspects of human lives in the country and globally as well. “At least 1.6 billion children globally were not able to attend schools when we had the first lockdown and about 62 million teachers all around the globe were also affected.

