COVID-19: Trump takes steroid after oxygen level drop – Doctor

US President Donald Trump is being treated with the steroid dexamethasone after “limited” oxygen level drops on Friday and Saturday, his doctor says

But he is said to be doing well and could even possibly be discharged back to the White House on Monday, reports the BBC.

Dr Sean Conley finally reveals that Trump was treated with supplementary oxygen

US First Lady Melania Trump is among a growing group of people around Trump who also have the virus – she is recuperating at the White House

At least seven people who attended a White House event last week, including the Trumps, have now tested positive

Trump, 74, has been criticised for playing down severity of virus and often spurning masks and social distancing

