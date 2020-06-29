COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Nasarawa State, bringing the number of those, who tested positive in the state to 52.

The reported two cases were revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the number was likely going to increase due to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers.

Earlier, the Coalition of Nasarawa State Professional Association Health worker, had embarked on strike after 50 members’ tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, ( NMA), Dr Bulus Umaru Peter had disclosed: “We embarked on strike due to reasons ranging from the 50 health workers, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa State. The dilemma over health hazard has led our colleagues to contact the virus in the course of their duties.”

He explained that members of the association were compelled to embark on an indefinite strike action after the expiration of seven days warning strike.

The chairman, while enumerating the association demands, explained that the government refused to implement agreements reached, including, non- implementation of the new minimum wage bill and non-implementation of the COVID-19 memorandum of understanding, (MOU) on hazard allowance and life Insurance for all health workers in the state.

He said the state government has not given a definite time frame or commitment with regards to implementation of promotion, annual increment and the new minimum wage.

He stressed that on COVID -19 MOU on hazard allowance and life insurance, government offered a paltry 25 per cent of the agreed MOU, for which members unanimously rejected, while no meaningful progress was made as regards the issue of life insurance for all health workers.

According to Bulus, following the intervention of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA) and the State Council of Chiefs, the Coalition after due consideration, decided to relax the strike action at the local government levels as a way of shifting grounds and to see the commitment and sincerity on the part of government to fast track and implement the demands but to no avail. He calls on all well-meaning citizens of the state to prevail on the government to do the needful in the interest of the public.

