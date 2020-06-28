COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronaviurs in Nasarawa State bringing the total number to 52.

The reported two cases was revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity Sunday, said the number was likely going to increase owing to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health personnel’s use.

A coalition of Nasarawa State Professional Association Health workers had gone on strike after 50 members tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr Bulus Umaru Peter said: “We embarked on the strike action due to reasons ranging from the 50 health workers that have tested positive due to the health hazards we face in the course of our work.”

He explained that members of the association were compelled to embark on the indefinite strike action after the expiration of their seven days warning strike.

Dr Bulus accused the state government of not showing any seriousness in addressing the demands of health workers in the state.

The NMA Chairman said that government had not given a definite time frame or commitment with regards to implementation of promotions, annual increment and the new minimum wage.

