Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia Comment(0)

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronaviurs in Nasarawa State bringing the total number to 52.

 

The reported two cases was revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity Sunday, said the number was likely going to increase owing to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health personnel’s use.

 

A coalition of Nasarawa State Professional Association Health workers had gone on strike after 50 members tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

 

 

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr Bulus Umaru Peter said: “We embarked on the strike action due to reasons ranging from the 50 health workers that have tested positive due to the health hazards we face in the course of our work.”

 

He explained that members of the association were compelled to embark on the indefinite strike action after the expiration of their seven days warning strike.

 

Dr Bulus accused the state government of not showing any seriousness in addressing the demands of health workers in the state.

 

The NMA Chairman said that government had not given a definite time frame or commitment with regards to implementation of promotions, annual increment and the new minimum wage.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Downpour wrecks havoc in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… 4-year-old girl swept way, buildings collapse A four-year-old girl, simply identified as Azizat, was swept away by floodwater in Orile Agege area of Lagos State in an early morning downpour which wrecked havoc in major parts of the state on Thursday. While most roads in the state were flooded, leading to traffic gridlock in […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]
Metro & Crime

Niger to reactivate website portal with N41m

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State government on Thursday said the reactivation of its website portal will cost N41million. The government said when reactivated, the website ease ways of carrying out businesses with both private and corporate bodies in a very conducive manner. Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Engr Abubakar Baba Aliyu made the disclosure at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: