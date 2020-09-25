News

COVID-19: U.S. earmarks 2.1m for survey on infection in Nigeria

The United States G ove r n m e n t , through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has given out $2.1million to conduct a household survey to determine the extent of COVID-19 transmission in Nigeria. The survey, which will be targeted at Gombe, Enugu, and Nasarawa states, is expected to increase the current understanding of COVID-19 transmission and burden in these three states and inform COVID-19 response efforts of the Government of Nigeria and its partners.

The CDC, through the funding, will provide technical assistance as part of the U.S. Government’s bilateral efforts to improve the health and well-being of the Nigerian people. According to a statement by the US Mission in Abuja, the survey will estimate the proportion of the population in these states who have ever been infected with SARS-CoV-2,the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease. “This will be accomplished by measuring the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood of volunteers. These antibodies, specialized proteins produced by the immune system to fight infection, are generated as part of the body’s response to COVID-19 and are an indication of previous infection.

