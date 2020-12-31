News Top Stories

COVID-19: U.S. nurse tests positive after receiving vaccine

An ICU nurse in San Diego, who had received Pfizer Inc. vaccine’s shot against COVID-19 on December 18, has tested positive for the virus. Matthew W, a 45-yearold nurse in San Diego, told ABC News San Diego affiliate KGTV that after receiving the vaccine, he had only experienced arm soreness as a side-effect of the vaccine. However, six days later after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, he said he had chills, muscle pain and fatigue.

A Coronavirus test confirmed him positive for COVID-19, he said. Following this incident, Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with the Family Health Centre of San Diego, told KGTV that this was not unexpected.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it is going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine. “That first dose, we think, gives you somewhere around 50 per cent and you need that second dose to get up to 95 per cent,” Ramers further explained. There is another possibility that the nurse likely contracted COVID- 19 before the vaccination, but did not rule out the opposite, the expert added.

