COVID-19: UBTH vaccinates 2,200 workers

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday said it had vaccinated a total of 2,200 workers against the COVID-19 pandemic since the vaccination kicked off last week. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this yesterday while receiving the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, who was on assessment visit to the institution. Obaseki, who noted that since the first case was reported in the hospital on March 28, 2020, a total of 7,369 tests had been carried out by the UBTH, while 1,080 confirmed cases had also been attended to.

He further explained that from the number, 210 were members of staff with doctors accounting for 109 and one case of mortality, adding that from the total of 175 deaths recorded in the hospital, 107 were males and 68 females.

The CMD, however, noted that 75 per cent of those that died had underlying ailments such as hypertension and diabetes, among others, even as he commended the Federal Government for its intervention which he noted led to the expansion of its testing capacity and also improvement in handling COVID-19 cases.

“When this virus broke out on March 28, last year, we had no laboratory, isolation ward, and MPR machine, and many other required facilities. But, with the support of the government, among other things we have been able to achieve a laboratory that has expanded our testing capacity,” he stated. The minister’s visit to the institution was in line with the assessment of the utilisation of the N49 billion intervention fund released to 52 federal health institutions in the country.

