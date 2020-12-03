Covid-19: UK surpasses 60,000 deaths

More than 60,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, official figures show.

A further 414 were recorded on Thursday, taking the total to 60,113, reports the BBC.

Two other ways of measuring deaths – where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate, and the number of “excess deaths” for this time of year – give higher total figures.

Only the US, Brazil, India and Mexico have recorded more deaths than the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, the UK has more deaths per 100,000 people than any of those nations.

In terms of deaths per 100,000 people, the UK is the seventh highest country globally, behind Belgium, San Marino, Peru, Andorra, Spain and Italy.

