COVID-19: UK vaccination programme getting under way

The first people in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed “V-Day”, as a mass vaccination programme begins.

About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff.

The programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal, reports the BBC.

Grandfather-of-nine Dr Hari Shukla, 87, said he was “delighted to be doing my bit” by getting the jab on Tuesday.

“I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help,” said Dr Shukla, who will receive his jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with his wife, Ranjan.

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was now “light at the end of the tunnel”.

“We will look back on today, V-day, as a key moment in our fightback against this terrible disease,” he added.

Those administering the vaccine will be the first to receive jabs in Scotland, while health workers will be first in line in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today marks a huge step forward in the UK’s fight against coronavirus.”

But he added: “As the programme ramps up in the weeks and months ahead, it is as important as ever to keep to the Covid Winter Plan – following the rules in your area and remember the basics of hands, face and space.”

Ministers have warned it could be Easter by the time restrictions are lifted in a significant way.

NHS England’s chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the vaccinations were a “decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus” and will continue “at least until spring”, urging people to be “very careful” before then.

More than 60,000 people in the UK have died after being infected with Covid-19, according to government figures.

The government has secured 800,000 doses of this vaccine to start with, but orders have been placed for 40 million in total, enough for 20 million people as two courses are needed.

The majority of that is not expected to become available until next year, although government sources said another four million doses should arrive in the country by the end of the year.

The government had initially been promised 10 million doses by the end of December, but problems with manufacturing mean the supply is going to be slower than originally hoped for.

‘Incredible’ NHS effort

Refrigerated containers holding the vaccine doses have been arriving in the UK over the past few days from Belgium, where it is made, and sent to the network of hospitals that will carry out the vaccinations.

Chris Hopson of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals, said there had been an “incredible effort” to start the vaccination programme so quickly given that the vaccine was only approved for use in the UK last week.

“This is our wonderful NHS in action,” he added.

Hospital patients over the age of 80 are among the first people who will get the jab on Tuesday, along with the NHS staff who are carrying out the vaccinations.

Some of the most at-risk NHS staff will also be offered the vaccine and, in the coming days, care homes will be able to book their staff in for vaccination.

But rollout of the jab has been complicated by the need to store it at -70C and that it comes in packs of 975 doses, which cannot yet be split into smaller batches.

That has meant it has not been possible to offer it to care home residents in the first phase of rollout, despite the government’s vaccine advisers designating them the highest priority.

Like this: Like Loading...