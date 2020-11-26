COVID-19: UK’s borrowing to hit record £394bn

UK borrowing is due to hit a peacetime record of £394 billion this year as the government grapples with the cost of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, with chancellor Rishi Sunak admitting that, “the economic emergency has only just begun,” the Financial Times reported yesterday. Mr Sunak said the UK was facing a fall in Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of 11.3 per cent in 2020, the largest fall in output for 300 years, as he set out his one-year spending review for 2021/22.

The government has spent about £280bn since March on its response to Covid-19. Scars from the crisis would continue to be felt until the middle of the decade, Mr Sunak said, with the economy likely to be 3 per cent smaller in 2025 than predicted in March.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which produces independent forecasts alongside Mr Sunak’s statement, said current projections assumed an “orderly transition” to a trade deal between the UK and the EU.

It warned that if the UK came out of the transition period on December 31 without a new deal with Brussels, GDP would take a further 2 per cent hit in the second quarter of 2021, and continue to be 1.5 per cent lower until 2024. The OBR is forecasting a surge in unemployment to 7.5 per cent in the second quarter of next year when Covid-19 job support measures are withdrawn, equivalent to 2.6m people out of work.

Like this: Like Loading...