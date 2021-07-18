News

COVID-19: UK’s PM, Chancellor to self-isolate in U-turn

The prime minister and chancellor will now self-isolate as normal after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The reversal comes just hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing, reports the BBC.

Opposition parties said it suggested there was “one rule for them and another for the rest of us”.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson will conduct meetings remotely at Chequers.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.”

Reporter

