Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Umahi suspends large gatherings in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Friday suspended large gatherings in the state following the arrival of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Briefing journalists in his office at New Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi directed the step up of testing for the virus.

“I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the end of January, we must have accomplished the Presidential taskforce target of 450 people tested in each 14 LGAs,” he said.

He reiterated that wearing of face masks while in public was very compulsory in the state

“This Christmas, I am appealing that we should curtail movements. The usual night of praise will not hold. We will push it to January to start the year with, and we have every reason to thank God. The usual end of the year party is now disaggregated so that smaller crowd will be controlled.

“It is quite disturbing that the second wave of COVID-19 has started in Nigeria, though we have not started experiencing it much in Southeast but the governors of the region have met on strategies as they did before on how to curtail the spread of the disease in our region.

“I want to let our people know that we much go back to observe all the protocols of COVID-19 as enunciated by the Presidential taskforce and also by the taskforce we have set up in our respective states. Ebonyi State in particular, I am directing that church services should not last more than two hours,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Do background checks on personnel before recruitment, group tells security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa A group, known as Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background checks of potential officers during the enlistment and recruitment process into their various security agencies. The group said that the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights’ […]
Metro & Crime

Outrage as DCO asks rapist to marry 14-year-old victim

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Children advocates in Lagos State have expressed outrage after the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Shogunle Police Station allegedly backed the defilement of a 14-yearold girl. The DCO reportedly suggested that the over 40-year-old perpetrator should marry the victim to end the case. The suggestion, which negates the Child Rights Law, has gathered a storm, […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo guber: We’ll replicate gains from Edo –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

As the electorate in Ondo State prepare to elect a new governor on Saturday, October 10, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo gubernatorial election.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: