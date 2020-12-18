COVID-19: Umahi suspends large gatherings in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Friday suspended large gatherings in the state following the arrival of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Briefing journalists in his office at New Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi directed the step up of testing for the virus.

“I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the end of January, we must have accomplished the Presidential taskforce target of 450 people tested in each 14 LGAs,” he said.

He reiterated that wearing of face masks while in public was very compulsory in the state

“This Christmas, I am appealing that we should curtail movements. The usual night of praise will not hold. We will push it to January to start the year with, and we have every reason to thank God. The usual end of the year party is now disaggregated so that smaller crowd will be controlled.

“It is quite disturbing that the second wave of COVID-19 has started in Nigeria, though we have not started experiencing it much in Southeast but the governors of the region have met on strategies as they did before on how to curtail the spread of the disease in our region.

“I want to let our people know that we much go back to observe all the protocols of COVID-19 as enunciated by the Presidential taskforce and also by the taskforce we have set up in our respective states. Ebonyi State in particular, I am directing that church services should not last more than two hours,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...